Photo Gallery › Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu

कश्मीर: यूएन चलो मार्च को देखते हुए श्रीनगर में बढ़ाई गई पाबंदियां, अलगाववादियों ने लगाए पोस्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 08:50 PM IST
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
1 of 5
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद अलगाववादियों के यूएन चलो मार्च के पोस्टर शहर में नजर आने के बाद शुक्रवार को पाबंदियां बढ़ा दी गईं। कई इलाकों में कंटीले तार बिछा दिए गए। लाल चौक तथा सोनावर जाने वाले रास्ते को सील कर दिया गया क्योंकि इसी रास्ते पर यूएन का दफ्तर है। 

 
kashmir news jammu kashmir news kashmir latest kashmir latest news kashmir today kashmir issue news on kashmir kashmir news hindi kashmir 144 kashmir today news 370 kashmir kashmir live kashmir india
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
