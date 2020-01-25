शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Omar Abdullah picture of came out, he has been detained after article 370 removal

घाटी में इंटरनेट चलते ही वायरल हुई यह तस्वीर, कुछ ऐसे दिखने लगे हैं उमर अब्दुल्ला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 05:19 PM IST
उमर अब्दुल्ला
1 of 5
उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला की यह तस्वीर काफी वायरल हो रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
omar abdullah picture omar abdullah article 370 removal
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विनय शर्मा
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी विनय ने सजा काटते हुए लिखी नोटबुक, नाम है 'दरिंदा'

25 जनवरी 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

राष्ट्रीय पर्यटन दिवस: परवान नहीं चढ़ सकीं ताजमहल के शहर में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने की योजनाएं

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में तेज हवाओं से बदलेगा मौसम, बारिश के आसार, विभाग की ये जानकारी जरूर पढ़ लें

25 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस ने निकाला मार्च।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: कांग्रेस ने 'मेरी जान संविधान' के नारों के साथ निकाला मार्च, बताया पवित्र ग्रंथ

25 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
6 पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष उतरेंगे मैदान में
Delhi NCR

इस बार मैदान में हैं डीयू छात्रसंघ के 6 पूर्व अध्यक्ष, दिलचस्प होगी टक्कर

25 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case sessions court disposed off convicts plea says no further direction to tihar for paper
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों की नई तिकड़म भी फेल, कोर्ट ने दो दिन में खारिज कर दी याचिका

25 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दीपक निवास हुड्डा।
Chandigarh

कभी डंडे गाड़कर करते थे अभ्यास, अब हैं भारतीय टीम के कप्तान, पढ़ें दीपक हुड्डा की प्रेरक कहानी

25 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी के बाद घाटी की तस्वीर
Jammu

बर्फीली हवाओं की चपेट में कश्मीर, द्रास में न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा

25 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya Case: why not delhi but tamil nadu police deployed in tihar in convicts security
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः आखिर क्यों दिल्ली नहीं तमिलनाडु पुलिस के जवान कर रहे दोषियों की सुरक्षा, ये है वजह

25 जनवरी 2020

महामहोत्सव का शुभारंभ
Meerut

विश्व शांति के लिए महामहोत्सव का शुभारंभ, मुनि ने कहा-अहंकार से रहो सावधान, तस्वीरें हैं खास

25 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
26 जनवरी के परेड के लिए पुलिस लाइन परेड ग्राउंड पर तैयारी करते पुलिसकर्मी।
Gorakhpur

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड की तैयारी, राष्ट्रवंदन उत्सव का होगा शुभारंभ, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

25 जनवरी 2020

अमृता सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

जब तुम आओ और मैं कमरे में मरी मिलूं..., अमृता ने कुछ दिन पहले अपनी रूम पार्टनर से कही थी यह बात

25 जनवरी 2020

पंजाब में टिड्डियों का हमला।
Chandigarh

अब पाकिस्तान की ओर से पंजाब में नया हमला, निशाने पर खेती, किसानों में मचा हड़ंकप

25 जनवरी 2020

लोगों ने तेंदुए के साथ पार कर दी बर्बरता की हदें
Jammu

कश्मीर में शर्मसार हुई इंसानियत, तेंदुए के शव के साथ लोगों ने पार की बर्बरता की हदें

25 जनवरी 2020

बिड़ला हॉस्टल में जनतंत्र का वृक्ष लगा है।
Varanasi

बीएचयू का ऐतिहासिक है यह जनतंत्र पेड़, 70 सालों से संविधान दिवस के उस दौर की बताता रहा है कहानी

25 जनवरी 2020

बहादुर निहाल सिंह
Agra

गणतंत्र दिवस: 20 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले 'निहाल' को पुलिस करेगी सम्मानित, देखें बहादुरी की तस्वीरें

25 जनवरी 2020

कानपुर में अचानक सड़क धंस गई
Kanpur

कानपुर: अचानक धंसी सड़क और हो गया 20 फीट गहरा गड्ढा, चपेट में आए युवक की मौत

25 जनवरी 2020

अमृता सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा अमृता ने तीन बार पहले भी खुदकुशी करने की सोची थी, सुसाइड नोट में किया इसका जिक्र

25 जनवरी 2020

महिला और उसका मासूम बेटा
Agra

मौत के मुंह से मासूम बेटे को बचाया, मां ने गंवाई जान, हादसा देख कांप गया लोगों का कलेजा

25 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

Republic Day 2020: दिल्ली मेट्रो की एडवाइजरी, ये स्टेशन रहेंगे बंद, पार्किंग की इजाजत नहीं

25 जनवरी 2020

republic day 2020
Lucknow

यूपी: लखनऊ में कुछ ऐसी होगी गणतंत्र दिवस परेड, टैंकों की गड़गड़ाहट से बढ़ा रोमांच

25 जनवरी 2020

अमृता सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर: एमबीबीएस छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- मेरे पास सबकुछ है...दर्द, डर और तनाव

25 जनवरी 2020

उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला, फाइल फोटो
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला
उमर अब्दुल्ला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत में बोले प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, पूर्ण बहुमत से दिल्ली में बनाएंगे सरकार

दिल्ली में चुनावी सरगर्मियां बढ़ती जा रही हैं। बीजेपी, कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच कांटे का मुकाबला देखने को मिल रहा है। केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत की।

25 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:51

डिजिटल क्लास से छात्रों को होगी आसानी, बचेगा समय और पैसा- जेसी चौधरी

25 जनवरी 2020

लखनऊ काव्य कैफे 4:29

लखनऊ काव्य कैफे : अरुण जैमिनी, विष्णु सक्सेना जैसे मंच के दिग्गजों ने लूटी महफिल

25 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:20

संगीतकार प्रीतम ने बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड, 1046 कलाकारों के साथ दी सजीव संगीत प्रस्तुति

25 जनवरी 2020

सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम 1:49

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में बना सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम, मार्च में है एशिया और वर्ल्ड 11 का पहला मुकाबला

25 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited