शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   nagrota encounter news All the weapons of terrorists were made in Pakistan

Nagrota Attack: पाकिस्तान फिर बेनकाब, मिले पुख्ता सबूत, यहीं बने थे दहशतगर्दों के सभी हथियार 

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 11:17 AM IST
Nagrota Encounter
1 of 6
Nagrota Encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर नगरोटा में मारे गए जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के चारों दहशतगर्दों को शकरगढ़ में जैश के ट्रेनिंग कैंप में आत्मघाती हमले की ट्रेनिंग दी गई थी। सूत्रों के अनुसार, इन्हें उपलब्ध विस्फोटकों का इस्तेमाल करके कश्मीर घाटी में ज्यादा से ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाने की भी ट्रेनिंग दी गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu encounter terrorists ban toll plaza nagrota encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

encounter in nagrota
Jammu

नगरोटा आतंकी मुठभेड़ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, दो ट्रकों पर लगी थीं एक ही नंबर की प्लेट, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के उड़े होश

21 नवंबर 2020

1971 में लोंगेवाल युद्ध में जीत के बाद नाचते भारतीय सैनिक।
Chandigarh

'बार्डर' फिल्म का असल हीरो न होता तो बदल जाता देश का नक्शा, मोदी भी कर चुके हैं सैल्यूट

22 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
आरोपी जेई रामभवन को ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

बच्चों का यौन शोषण करने वाले जेई के दिमाग की जांच करा सकती सीबीआई, घिनौना काम कर बनाता था वीडियो

22 नवंबर 2020

दिल्ली का मौसम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: ठंड और प्रदूषण से बढ़ सकती है परेशानी, सात डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है न्यूनतम तापमान

22 नवंबर 2020

जानें महामृत्युंजय मंत्र के विशेष प्रयोग जो वास्तविक जीवन में है अत्यंत फलदायक !
astrology

जानें महामृत्युंजय मंत्र के विशेष प्रयोग जो वास्तविक जीवन में है अत्यंत फलदायक !
आरोपी महिला, जानकारी देती पुलिस
Prayagraj

पहले बेटे की बलि दी फिर जिंदा करने के लिए शौहर का कत्ल, तंत्र साधना के लिए बीवी ने ही किया घिनौना काम

22 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: आठ पुलिसकर्मियों पर लटकी बर्खास्तगी की तलवार, छह का होगा डिमोशन, छिनेगी थानेदारी

22 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

road accident
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़ हादसा: बहनों की डोली उठने से पहले दुनिया से विदा हो गया बबलू, नियति ने घोंट दिया सुनीता के अरमानों...

22 नवंबर 2020

एक साथ 14 लाशें
Prayagraj

तस्वीरें: काल के क्रूर मजाक से गांव में सन्नाटा, एक साथ 14 अर्थियां उठने से सिसक रहे लोग

22 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
बदन सिंह बद्दो
Meerut

गुरुग्राम वाली प्रेमिका ने 'बद्दो' को पहुंचाया था बेंगलुरु, सबूत जुटा रही पुलिस

22 नवंबर 2020

Delhi ncr air quality improved due to speedy wind on Sunday aqi may improve further upto moderate category
Delhi NCR

तेज हवाओं ने सुधारी दिल्ली-एनसीआर की आबोहवा, आज औसत श्रेणी में पहुंच सकती है वायु गुणवत्ता

22 नवंबर 2020

जानें महामृत्युंजय मंत्र के विशेष प्रयोग जो वास्तविक जीवन में है अत्यंत फलदायक !
astrology

जानें महामृत्युंजय मंत्र के विशेष प्रयोग जो वास्तविक जीवन में है अत्यंत फलदायक !
विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में बड़ा खुलासा, विकास दुबे के करीबी दो वकीलों ने तैयार करवाए थे फर्जी शपथ पत्र

22 नवंबर 2020

गंगा आरती
Varanasi

वाराणसी में 8 महीने बाद परंपरागत स्वरूप में शुरू हुई गंगा आरती, देव दीपावली गंगा आरती की भव्यता फिर से लौटने से खुशी

21 नवंबर 2020

नहर में छलांग लगाने वाले किरनजीत।
Chandigarh

मां को किया फोन...नहर पर बुलाया, पहुंची तो बेटे ने लगा दी छलांग, आखिरी बार कही ये बात

21 नवंबर 2020

राजीव ठाकुर, भारती सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह बराड़।
Chandigarh

जिसने भारती को दिलाई पहचान, गिरफ्तारी पर उस शख्स का आया बयान, आखिर क्यों चौंके दोस्त

21 नवंबर 2020

himachal weather forecast rain and snowfall chances for next four days
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बदलेगा मौसम, चार दिन बारिश-बर्फबारी के आसार

21 नवंबर 2020

nepal news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: नेपाल में चीन के खिलाफ छात्रों ने किया प्रदर्शन, 'गो बैक चाइना' के लगाए नारे

21 नवंबर 2020

बम का पैकेट लेकर थाने पहुंचा बंदर
Meerut

बम का पैकेट लेकर थाने पहुंचा बंदर, पुलिस अधिकारियों में मचा हड़कंप और फिर...

21 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Basti

Exclusive: कोरोना के इन खास मरीजों को देनी चाहिए प्लाज्मा थेरेपी, आईसीएमआर ने जारी की नई गाइडलाइन

21 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड:15 दिन पहले आए दरोगाओं ने शुरू की जांच, फर्जी शपथपत्र देकर असलहा लाइसेंस लेने का मामला

21 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे: जय बाजपेयी
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई के खिलाफ एक और मुकदमा, इन पुलिस वालों पर गिरेगी गाज

21 नवंबर 2020

विष्णु मंदिर गोरखपुर।
Gorakhpur

यहां दिन में तीन बार 'मुस्कुराती' है भगवान की प्रतिमा, भक्तों को भी होता है आभास!

21 नवंबर 2020

कार्यक्रम के दौरान कुर्सी से गिरे सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर सांसद रवि किशन की सरकी कुर्सी, कार्यक्रम के दौरान गिरे नीचे, तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2020

Nagrota Encounter
Nagrota Encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
जला हुआ ट्रक
जला हुआ ट्रक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
encounter in nagrota
encounter in nagrota - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकियों से बरामद किए गए हथियार
आतंकियों से बरामद किए गए हथियार - फोटो : एएनआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X