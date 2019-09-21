शहर चुनें

नजरबंद महबूबा ने सरकार से मांगा बंद लोगों का ब्योरा, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर, Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 07:17 PM IST
कश्मीर के हालात में हो रहा तेजी सुधार
कश्मीर के हालात में हो रहा तेजी सुधार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जुमा की नमाज को लेकर लगाई गई पाबंदियां एक दिन बाद कश्मीर के अधिकतर हिस्सों से हटा ली गईं, लेकिन कुपवाड़ा जिले के हंदवाड़ा इलाके में कानून एवं व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए एहतियातन यह अब भी जारी है। शुक्रवार को घाटी के कई इलाकों में नए सिरे से प्रतिबंध लगाए गए थे। बड़ी मस्जिदों तथा धार्मिक स्थलों में अधिक संख्या में लोगों के इकट्ठा होने के दौरान निहित स्वार्थी तत्वों द्वारा मौके का फायदा उठाने के संदेह के चलते यह कदम उठाया गया था।
