Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Locals Offering Haircut, Shaving Make Fortune in Kashmir, Over 20,000 Shops Flee Valley

बाहरी कारीगरों के चले जाने से कश्मीर के हज्जामों की चमकी किस्मत, 20 हजार सैलून बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 12:53 AM IST
Locals Offering Haircut, Shaving Make Fortune in Kashmir, Over 20,000 Shops Flee Valley
1 of 5
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
आपने खूबसूरत दाढ़ी रखे कश्मीरी युवाओं को देखा होगा। इनकी आकर्षक दाढ़ी के पीछे हाथ होता है उन हज्जामों का जो लंबे समय से इनकी देखभाल करते आ रहे हैं। आपको यह आश्चर्य भी हो सकता है कि इनमें अधिकांश उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर जिले के रहने वाले हैं। इन कामगारों के तसल्ली बख्श काम के कारण स्थानीय लोगों ने इस पेशे से लगभग तौबा कर ली थी। लेकिन पांच अगस्त के बाद बदली परिस्थितियों में कश्मीरी लोगों के पास फिर मौका आया है कि वह इस बाजार पर आधिपत्य स्थापित कर लें। ऐसा अवसर इसलिए आया है कि घाटी में तनाव के चलते बाहर के कारीगर घरों को लौट गए हैं। कश्मीर हेयर ड्रेसर्स एसोसिएशन के अनुसार, घाटी के बाहर के कारीगरों के चले जाने के कारण कम से कम 20000 दुकानें बंद हो गई हैं।
locals offering haircut in kashmir kashmir news jammu kashmir news kashmir latest kashmir latest news kashmir today kashmir issue news on kashmir kashmir news hindi kashmir 144 kashmir today news 370 kashmir
जम्मू तवी रेलवे स्टेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
