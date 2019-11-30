शहर चुनें

तीसरे दिन खुला जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे, रास्ते में फंसे 4000 वाहनों को निकाला, कई इलाकों में बर्फबारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 02:14 AM IST
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को खुलने से रास्ते में फंसे हजारों लोगों को राहत मिली। हाईवे पर रुके करीब चार हजार वाहनों को दोनों ओर से निकाला गया। इससे कई जगह जाम की स्थिति रही। बनिहाल और रामबन के बीच कई हिस्सों में भूस्खलन के कारण हाईवे गत बुधवार की रात से बंद था। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र श्रीनगर के अनुसार आगामी दिनों में जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम साफ रहेगा।

 
