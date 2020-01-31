जम्मू-कश्मीर: 17 महीनों बाद फिर हाइवे पर गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट की गूंज, कुछ ऐसा था मंजर

{"_id":"5e342d178ebc3e4af81a83dc","slug":"jammu-kashmir-after-17-months-there-was-a-buzz-of-bullets-on-the-highway-nagrota-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: 17 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e342d178ebc3e4af81a83dc","slug":"jammu-kashmir-after-17-months-there-was-a-buzz-of-bullets-on-the-highway-nagrota-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: 17 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e342d178ebc3e4af81a83dc","slug":"jammu-kashmir-after-17-months-there-was-a-buzz-of-bullets-on-the-highway-nagrota-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: 17 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
- फोटो : संजय गुप्ता
{"_id":"5e342d178ebc3e4af81a83dc","slug":"jammu-kashmir-after-17-months-there-was-a-buzz-of-bullets-on-the-highway-nagrota-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: 17 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e342d178ebc3e4af81a83dc","slug":"jammu-kashmir-after-17-months-there-was-a-buzz-of-bullets-on-the-highway-nagrota-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: 17 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0939\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला