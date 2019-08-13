शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir Cultural programme rehearsals at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium ahead of Independence Day

जम्मू-कश्मीरः जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं स्वतंत्रता दिवस की तैयारियां, देखिए यह मनमोहक तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 04:22 PM IST
ड्रेस रिहर्सल
ड्रेस रिहर्सल - फोटो : ani
श्रीनगर में स्वतंत्रता दिवस की तैयारियां काफी जोर-शोर से चल रही हैं। शेर-ए-कश्मीर स्टेडिय में ड्रेस रिहर्सल हो रही है। इस दौरान सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन भी हुआ।
jammu and kashmir cultural programme rehearsals sher-i-kashmir stadium independence day
