Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   infiltration Pak terrorists from river of Jammu, search operation of security forces till zero line

जम्मू के इस दरिया से पाक आतंकियों के घुसपैठ की आशंका, जीरो लाइन तक सुरक्षाबलों का तलाशी अभियान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 01:49 AM IST
तलाशी अभियान
तलाशी अभियान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगरोटा बन टोल प्लाजा पर हुई मुठभेड़ में मारे गए तीनों आतंकियों के सांबा के चक दयाला क्षेत्र से घुसपैठ होने की आशंका पर सोमवार को बीएसएसफ और एसओजी ने हाईवे नानके चक से जीरो लाइन के निकट तक बसंतर दरिया के दोनों किनारों पर तलाशी अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान खोजी कुत्तों को भी लगाया गया। हालांकि, शाम तक चले अभियान में सुरक्षा बलों को कोई सफलता नहीं मिली। तलाशी अभियान में दिल्ली से आई सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के अधिकारी भी शामिल रहे।

 
indian army militants infiltration crpf
