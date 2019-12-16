फ्लाइट कैंसिल कर कार से जाने का बनाया था प्लान, ऐसे हुई सीआरपीएफ के डीआईजी की हादसे में मौत

{"_id":"5df68eb58ebc3e87bd3e5981","slug":"crpf-dig-shailendra-vikram-singh-met-an-accident-while-stone-shelling-on-jammu-srinagar-highway","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0940\u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी गाड़ी में हुआ हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईवे पर गिरा मलबा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पत्नी संग डीआईजी शैलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला