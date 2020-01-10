लेह, पहलगाम, गुलमर्ग में शरीर जमा देने वाली ठंड, जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम सुधरा, तापमान में गिरावट जारी

{"_id":"5e1897608ebc3e8809690547","slug":"body-freezing-in-leh-pahalgam-gulmarg-weather-improves-in-jammu-kashmir-temperature-fall","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0947\u0939, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e, \u0917\u0941\u0932\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0927\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u093e\u092a\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0935\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बर्फबारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी का लुत्फ उठाते पर्यटक
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी का लुत्फ उठाते पर्यटक
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी का लुत्फ उठाते पर्यटक
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी का लुत्फ उठाते पर्यटक
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
बर्फबारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला