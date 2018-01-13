बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पासबुक अपडेट करने के लिए देना होगा चार्ज, इस बैंक ने शुरू की ये नई स्कीम
amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:19 AM IST
इस बैंक के खाताधारकों को जल्द एक नया झटका लग सकता है। जान लें कहीं आप भी तो इस चपेटे में नहीं आए हैं।
