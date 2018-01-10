बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5657744f1c1b15198b45e3","slug":"freezing-kashmir-famous-dal-lake-in-winters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0932 \u091d\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PICS: बर्फबारी के शानदार नजारों को तैयार कश्मीर, जमने लगी है डल झील
अमृतपाल सिंह बाली,अमर उजाला,श्रीनगर, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 11:53 PM IST
कश्मीर में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। रियासत की ग्रीष्मकालीन राजधानी श्रीनगर में सामान्य से पांच डिग्री गिरावट के साथ न्यूनतम माइनस 6.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पारे के साथ सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात बीती।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5657744f1c1b15198b45e3","slug":"freezing-kashmir-famous-dal-lake-in-winters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0932 \u091d\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5657744f1c1b15198b45e3","slug":"freezing-kashmir-famous-dal-lake-in-winters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0932 \u091d\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5657744f1c1b15198b45e3","slug":"freezing-kashmir-famous-dal-lake-in-winters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0932 \u091d\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5657744f1c1b15198b45e3","slug":"freezing-kashmir-famous-dal-lake-in-winters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0932 \u091d\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5657744f1c1b15198b45e3","slug":"freezing-kashmir-famous-dal-lake-in-winters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0932 \u091d\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.