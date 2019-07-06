शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   amarnath yatra 2019: Baltal and Pahalgam pilgrim increased, 16745 worshiped amarnath gufa

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: बालटाल, पहलगाम में भोले के जयघोष गूंजे, 16745 ने बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन किए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 01:11 AM IST
बाबा अमरनाथ शिवलिंग
1 of 6
बाबा अमरनाथ शिवलिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बम-बम भोले के जयघोष के साथ पारंपरिक बालटाल और पहलगाम रूट से अमरनाथ यात्रा जारी है। देशभर से पहुंच रहे हजारों तीर्थ यात्रियों के लिए मौसम अनुकूल बना हुआ है। इंद्रदेव ने यात्रा में कोई अड़चन नहीं डाली है। इस बीच शुक्रवार को बालटाल और पहलगाम ट्रैक से 16745 यात्रियों का जत्था रवाना हुआ। इसके साथ दर्शनार्थी यात्रियों का आंकड़ा 67228 तक पहुंच गया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amarnath ki yatra amarnath yatra 2019 अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019 अमरनाथ यात्रा दर्शन अमरनाथ यात्रा
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

विलाप करते हुए परिजन और मृतकों का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद सामूहिक हत्याकांड की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें आई सामने, दरिंदे ने मौत के बाद भी नहीं बख्शा

5 जुलाई 2019

Ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के बाद अब गाजियाबाद में 'बुराड़ी' जैसा कांड, बिस्तर पर मिले 5 शव, 5 अनसुलझे सवाल

5 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

देखिए 'दरिंदे' ने कैसे रातभर खेला पत्नी और तीन बेटियों के कत्ल का 'खूनी खेल', खुद भी जान दी

5 जुलाई 2019

पिथौरागढ़ घाट हाईवे पर पहाड़ी दरकी
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़-घाट एनएच पर पहाड़ी दरकी, वाहनों की लगी लंबी कतार, भूखे प्यासे रहे यात्री, तस्वीरें...

5 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
खून से लथपथ ग्राम प्रधान को ले जाती एंबूलेंस
Kanpur

13 साल पहले शुरू हुई दुश्मनी अब पूर्व प्रधान को कुल्हाड़ी से काट दी दर्दनाक मौत, गांव बन गया छावनी 

5 जुलाई 2019

सड़क हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त बस
Kanpur

सुबह चार बजे भीषण सड़क हादसे के बाद मची चीखपुकार, गहरी नींद में थे यात्री, बोले ऐसा लगा भूकंप आ गया

5 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने पुलिस आयुक्त अमुल्य पटनायक से की मुलाकात
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी मामला: भूमिगत हुए बवाली, तलाश जारी, गोयल बोले- इमरान हुसैन की भूमिका की हो जांच

5 जुलाई 2019

Two Boys drowned in Pong Dam Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Kangra

पौंग डैम में नहाने उतरे सात युवक, दो की डूबने से मौत, एनडीआरएफ ने निकाले शव

5 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
maid dead body found in noida
Delhi NCR

घरेलू सहायिका हत्याकांड: शव तो बाहर आ गया, लेकिन उन 'दो टावरों के बीच' फंसे रह गए कई अनसुलझे सवाल

5 जुलाई 2019

बारिश ने लोगों को गर्मी से दिलाई राहत
Kanpur

यूपी: भीषण गर्मी के बीच कई जिलों में झूमकर बरसे मेघ तो मिली राहत, बिजली गिरने से तीन की गई जान

5 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर: 15 दिन में चार बड़ी वारदातें, जब अपनों ने खून से रंगे हाथ, खत्म कर दिए परिवार

5 जुलाई 2019

सीएम जयराम ने कैबिनेट बैठक की अध्यक्षता की
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने 250 पदों को भरने की दी मंजूरी, जानिए 30 बड़े फैसले

3 जुलाई 2019

कुख्यात बदमाश
Meerut

खौफनाक है सुपारी किलर रोहित का क्राइम रिकॉर्ड, जेल में रहकर ऐसे दिया इन बड़ी वारदातों को अंजाम

5 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, बेटी ही लाई थी फरसा, पिता ने उससे ही काटा

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

काशी में कल आएंगे पीएम मोदी, तैयारियों को दिया जा रहा अंतिम रूप, भेंट किया जाएगा खास अंगवस्त्र

5 जुलाई 2019

maid dead body found in noida
Delhi NCR

कैसे हुई थी दो टावरों के बीच मिली घरेलू सहायिका की हत्या, पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

4 जुलाई 2019

Noida house maid killed and thrown between two towers in silicon city this is how rescued photos
Delhi NCR

नोएडाः घरेलू सहायिका को दी बेरहम मौत, 12वीं मंजिल पर दो टावरों के बीच इस हालत में मिला शव

3 जुलाई 2019

कार हादसा
Dehradun

बीमार मजदूर को ले जा रहे थे अस्पताल, रास्ते में ही मौत के मुंह में समा गए तीनों लोग, तस्वीरें...

5 जुलाई 2019

केजीएमयू में मरीज सुनील के साथ उसकी मां
Lucknow

रीढ़ की हड्डी में कैंसर, डॉक्टर करते रहे इस बीमारी का इलाज, दस माह में खर्च कराए लाखों रुपये

5 जुलाई 2019

gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, बहनों ने खोला बड़ा राज, कहा-मुन्ना नहीं है हत्यारा

3 जुलाई 2019

बवाल के बाद घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
Kanpur

जय श्रीराम का नारा न लगाने पर युवक को शौचालय में बंधक बना ईंट-पत्थरों से किया घायल, ये सच आया सामने

4 जुलाई 2019

अलगाववादी नेता
Jammu

कश्मीरियों का भविष्य अंधेरे में डालने वाले अलगाववादियों के 210 बच्चे विदेश में बना रहे करियर

4 जुलाई 2019

बाबा अमरनाथ शिवलिंग
बाबा अमरनाथ शिवलिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Public Review Malaal: लोगों को पसंद आई मीजान जाफरी और शर्मिन सहगल की जोड़ी

मीजान जाफरी-शर्मिन सहगल स्टारर फिल्म ‘मलाल’ रिलीज हो गई है। लोगों के दिलों को फिल्म छू रही है। साथ ही दर्शकों को जोड़ी भी पसंद आ रही है। देखिए और क्या कहना है लोगों का फिल्म मलाल के पब्लिक रिव्यू में।

5 जुलाई 2019

निर्मला 1:03

वित्तमंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने देश का बजट किया पेश, जानिए स्टार्टअप्स के लिए क्या है खास

5 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 8:12

On Location Report: भाबी जी घर पर हैं के अगले एपिसोड में होगी ये प्रतियोगिता

5 जुलाई 2019

बजट 3:19

बजट में किसानों को क्या मिला इस पर किसान लीडर राकेश टिकैत की प्रतिक्रिया

5 जुलाई 2019

निर्मला 3:02

क्या है बजट को लेकर आम जनता की राय

5 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited