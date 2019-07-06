अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: बालटाल, पहलगाम में भोले के जयघोष गूंजे, 16745 ने बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन किए

{"_id":"5d1fa7df8ebc3e3ca40cee31","slug":"amarnath-yatra-2019-baltal-and-pahalgam-pilgrim-increased-16745-worshiped-amarnath-gufa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 2019: \u092c\u093e\u0932\u091f\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u0918\u094b\u0937 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947, 16745 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाबा अमरनाथ शिवलिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला