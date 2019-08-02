शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   amarnath pilgrims asked to return back to their home town, kashmir advisory, amarnath pilgrims upset

अमरनाथ यात्रियों का छलका दर्द, बोले-बड़ी उम्मीद से आए थे, बिना दर्शन किए लौट रहे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 08:49 AM IST
यात्रा को लेकर जारी आदेश के बाद से श्रद्धालुओं में असमंजस की स्थिति
यात्रा को लेकर जारी आदेश के बाद से श्रद्धालुओं में असमंजस की स्थिति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यात्रा को लेकर जारी आदेश के बाद से श्रद्धालुओं में असमंजस की स्थिति है। वह समझ नहीं पा रहे कि उन्हें लौटने के लिए क्यों कहा जा रहा है, जबकि पहले सुरक्षा को लेकर चाक चौबंद व्यवस्था की बात कही जा रही थी। यात्रियों का कहना है कि इस बार में उन्हें पहले कोई जानकारी थी। अचानक से जारी आदेश के बाद अब उन्हें बिना दर्शन किए लौटना पड़ रहा है। 

 
