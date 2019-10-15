शहर चुनें

70 days postpaid mobile service stopped in Kashmir, bill came to 2500 rupees

कश्मीर में 70 दिन बंद रहीं पोस्टपेड मोबाइल सेवा, बिल आया 2500 का, हंगामे के बाद जारी हुआ यह आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 09:23 PM IST
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
1 of 5
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर घाटी में पोस्ट पेड सेवाएं बाधित रहने के दौरान एयरटेल अपने उपभोक्ताओं से प्लान रेंटल चार्ज नहीं वसूलेगी। एयरटेल ने इस संबंधी विज्ञप्ति जारी की है। बता दें, चार अगस्त से लेकर सेवाएं बहाल होने तक उपभोक्ता संपर्क नहीं कर पाए थे लेकिन उन्हें 2500 रुपए तक के भारी भरकम बिल जारी हो गए। इससे वे काफी परेशान हुए। इधर बीएसएनएल की तरफ से भी उपभोक्ताओं को ऐसी ही राहत दी गई है। इसकी एक अधिकारी ने पुष्टि की है। 
kashmir postpaid services post paid services article 370 repealed kashmir tensions
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
