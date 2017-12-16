Download App
तस्लीमा नसरीन ने कहा, 'ये क्यों ISIS के आतंकियों जैसा बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं'

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 04:18 PM IST
राजसमंद में हुए अफराजुल खान लाइव हत्याकांड को लेकर इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों के निशाने पर रहने वाली लेखिका ने अपने विचार पेश किए हैं। बांग्लादेश की विवादित लेखिका तस्लीमा नसरीन ने इस हत्याकांड को लेकर कहा है कि हिंदू संगठन और उसके लोग आईएसआईएस के आंतकियों की तरह क्यों बर्बरतापूर्ण तरीके अपना रहे हैं। तस्लीमा ने और भी बहुत कुछ बोला है।

