बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्लीमा नसरीन ने कहा, 'ये क्यों ISIS के आतंकियों जैसा बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Rajasthan
›
Jaipur
›
taslima nasreen wrote about her views on afrazul khan live murder and shambhulal raigar
{"_id":"5a34f7d44f1c1b6a678c211b","slug":"taslima-nasreen-wrote-about-her-views-on-afrazul-khan-live-murder-and-shambhulal-raigar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0938\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 ISIS \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 04:18 PM IST
राजसमंद में हुए अफराजुल खान लाइव हत्याकांड को लेकर इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों के निशाने पर रहने वाली लेखिका ने अपने विचार पेश किए हैं। बांग्लादेश की विवादित लेखिका तस्लीमा नसरीन ने इस हत्याकांड को लेकर कहा है कि हिंदू संगठन और उसके लोग आईएसआईएस के आंतकियों की तरह क्यों बर्बरतापूर्ण तरीके अपना रहे हैं। तस्लीमा ने और भी बहुत कुछ बोला है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a34ba0e4f1c1bc9678c2144","slug":"all-about-rahul-gandhi-educational-qualification-changed-name-to-hide-identity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947-\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 49\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1b4c528b9c17","slug":"what-nirbhaya-s-juvenile-accused-is-doing-after-releasing-from-juvenile-home-know-everything-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a34ef1e4f1c1b156b8bc96b","slug":"rajasthan-congress-leaders-gain-after-rahul-gandhi-s-president","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u092a\u094b\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a34efba4f1c1b87698c1e02","slug":"employment-news-bulletin-carrer-plus-16-december","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0932\u093f\u092e\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a34add14f1c1b001c8b90a7","slug":"rajasthan-doctors-commenced-their-strike-from-today-itself-in-all-over-the-state","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092c\u0939\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!