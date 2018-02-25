बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a92449e4f1c1b187e8b8188","slug":"sridevi-the-legendary-actress-and-her-beautiful-connection-with-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b '\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947' \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वो 'लम्हे' जब राजस्थानी मोरनी बनकर श्रीदेवी ने किया था डांस तो कपड़ों को मिल गया नेशनल अवॉर्ड
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 11:13 AM IST
फिल्म जगत की पहली महिला सूपरस्टार श्रीदेवी के अचानक से इस दुनिया से चले जाने से आज पूरा देश स्तब्ध है तो वहीं ऐसे में अब उनकी फिल्मी कॅरिअर को खूब याद किया जा रहा है। 4 साल की उम्र से ही अभिनय के क्षेत्र में कदम रखने वाली श्रीदेवी का राजस्थान से खास नाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a92449e4f1c1b187e8b8188","slug":"sridevi-the-legendary-actress-and-her-beautiful-connection-with-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b '\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947' \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92449e4f1c1b187e8b8188","slug":"sridevi-the-legendary-actress-and-her-beautiful-connection-with-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b '\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947' \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92449e4f1c1b187e8b8188","slug":"sridevi-the-legendary-actress-and-her-beautiful-connection-with-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b '\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947' \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92449e4f1c1b187e8b8188","slug":"sridevi-the-legendary-actress-and-her-beautiful-connection-with-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b '\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947' \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a92449e4f1c1b187e8b8188","slug":"sridevi-the-legendary-actress-and-her-beautiful-connection-with-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b '\u0932\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947' \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.