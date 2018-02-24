बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9141354f1c1ba3378b5cca","slug":"kapda-faad-holi-of-pushkar-is-a-international-festival-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यहां विदेशी सैलानियों के साथ खेली जाती है कपड़ा फाड़ होली
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 04:11 PM IST
होली का त्यौहार रास, रंग और रोमांच का है। रंग-बिरंगे माहौल को महसूस करने और इसमें डूबने के लिए विदेशी भी यहां खिंचे चले आते हैं। यहां होली सिर चढ़कर बोलती है। आखिर यहां की होली का नाम भी तो कपड़ा फाड़ होली है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a9141354f1c1ba3378b5cca","slug":"kapda-faad-holi-of-pushkar-is-a-international-festival-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9141354f1c1ba3378b5cca","slug":"kapda-faad-holi-of-pushkar-is-a-international-festival-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9141354f1c1ba3378b5cca","slug":"kapda-faad-holi-of-pushkar-is-a-international-festival-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9141354f1c1ba3378b5cca","slug":"kapda-faad-holi-of-pushkar-is-a-international-festival-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a9141354f1c1ba3378b5cca","slug":"kapda-faad-holi-of-pushkar-is-a-international-festival-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.