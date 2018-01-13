बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तलवार जैसी धारदार 'मौत की डोर' से बचने के लिए काम आ रहे हैं ये देसी जुगाड़
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:41 PM IST
धारदार मांझे से बाइक सवार युवक का गला कटने के बाद मौत की डोर से बचने के लिए अब देसी जगुाड़ काम आ रहे हैं। इस युवक से पहले भी चाइनीज मांझे की मार कई जानें लील चुकी है। हर साल कोई न कोई तलवार की धार जैसे मांझे का शिकार बनता है। बड़ों से लेकर बच्चों तक अपनी जान से हाथ धो बैठे हैं। मांझे की ऐसी दहशत है कि किसी ने गाड़ी के आगे डंडा लगा रखा है तो कोई सिर से पांव तक खुद को ढक कर निकल रहा है।
