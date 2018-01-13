बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a59a7114f1c1bb33f8b4944","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-department-employee-responsible-for-death-in-vdn-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जान बचाने को पुकारते रहे बुजुर्ग और बच्चे लेकिन दमकलकर्मियों ने नहीं की मदद
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 12:05 PM IST
सरकारी विभागों की लापरवाही अक्सर लोगों की मौत का कारण बनती है। ऐसा ही कुछ जयपुर के विद्याद्यनगर में आज सुबह हुए अग्निकांड में सामने आया है। यहां सुबह करीब चार बजे संजीव गर्ग नाम के शख्स के मकान में आग लग गई थी। जिसमें उसका पूरा परिवार जिंदा जल गया। लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों और मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारियों के बहुत देर तक फोन करने के बाद दमकलकर्मी आधे-अधूरे उपकरणों के साथ हादसा स्थल पर पहुंचे। जानकारी के अनुसार यदि समय रहते दमकलकर्मी अपना काम करते तो मृतकों की जान बचाई जा सकती थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a59a7114f1c1bb33f8b4944","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-department-employee-responsible-for-death-in-vdn-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a59a7114f1c1bb33f8b4944","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-department-employee-responsible-for-death-in-vdn-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a59a7114f1c1bb33f8b4944","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-department-employee-responsible-for-death-in-vdn-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a59a7114f1c1bb33f8b4944","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-department-employee-responsible-for-death-in-vdn-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a59a7114f1c1bb33f8b4944","slug":"rajasthan-jaipur-fire-department-employee-responsible-for-death-in-vdn-area","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u092e\u0915\u0932\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.