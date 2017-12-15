बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चेन्नई पुलिस के सुपरकॉप के किलर का साथी चढ़ा पुलिस के हत्थे, कार्रवाई को लेकर अब भी सवाल
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 01:37 PM IST
एक करोड़ ज्वलैरी लूट को अंजाम देने वालों को पकड़ने आई चेन्नई पुलिस की टीम के साथ हुई वारदात ने सभी को चौंका दिया है। दरअसल राजस्थान के पाली जिले बुधवार सुबह चेन्नई में ज्वैलरी शोरुम में चोरी के आरोपी नाथूराम जाट ने चेन्नई पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर एस पेरियापंडियान को उनकी ही सर्विस रिवॉल्वर से गोली मार दी थी। पेरियापंडियान ने इलाज के दौरान पाली के जैतारण में दम तोड़ दिया था। वहीं आरोपी नाथूराम जाट मौके से फरार हो गया था। लेकिन अब राजस्थान पुलिस को इस मामले में थोड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है।
