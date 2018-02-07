बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7a90f44f1c1bff388b6cd9","slug":"manikarnika-this-condition-may-take-place-on-the-shooting-of-historical-films-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मणिकर्णिका बवाल: राजस्थान में फिल्मों की शूटिंग पर लग सकता है ये 'ग्रहण'
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:28 AM IST
अब राजस्थान में ऐतिहासिक फिल्मों की शूटिंग में रोड़े आ सकते हैं। पिछले कुछ सालों में ऐतिहासिक पृष्ठभूमि पर राजस्थान में जो भी फिल्में फिल्माई गई हैं, उन्हें लेकर विवाद हुआ है। पद्मावत, बाजीराव मस्तानी, जोधा अकबर और अब मणिकर्णिका...। ऐसे में अब ब्राह्मण समाज एक ऐसी मांग करने जा रहा है जो पूरी हुई तो फिल्मों की शूटिंग राजस्थान में खटाई में पड़ सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7a90f44f1c1bff388b6cd9","slug":"manikarnika-this-condition-may-take-place-on-the-shooting-of-historical-films-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a90f44f1c1bff388b6cd9","slug":"manikarnika-this-condition-may-take-place-on-the-shooting-of-historical-films-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a90f44f1c1bff388b6cd9","slug":"manikarnika-this-condition-may-take-place-on-the-shooting-of-historical-films-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a90f44f1c1bff388b6cd9","slug":"manikarnika-this-condition-may-take-place-on-the-shooting-of-historical-films-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7a90f44f1c1bff388b6cd9","slug":"manikarnika-this-condition-may-take-place-on-the-shooting-of-historical-films-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0923\u093f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0923\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 '\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.