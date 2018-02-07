बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7a8fdb4f1c1b2a788b460b","slug":"rajasthan-barmer-juvenile-killed-a-youth-after-a-hot-talk-in-a-marriage-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भरी महफिल में नाबालिग किशोर ने कर डाली चाकूबाजी, युवक को उतारा मौत के घाट
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:38 AM IST
शादी समारोह में एक नाबालिग किशोर द्वारा चाकूबाजी कर दी गई जिसमें एक युवक की मौत हो गई। मामला बाड़मेर शहर का है जहां आदर्श स्टेडियम में एक शादी समारोह में मामूली कहासुनी पर नाबलिग ने युवक को चाकू मार दिया। जिससे युवक गंभीर घायल हो गया। घायलावस्था मे उसे राजकीय चिकित्सालय बाड़मेर ले जया गया जहां चिकित्सकों ने युवक को मृत घोषित कर दिया।
