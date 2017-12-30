देश की 16 बावड़ियों में ये 6 क्यों हैं खास, जिन पर जारी हुए हैं डाक टिकट

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a477ccb4f1c1bee6a8b6aab","slug":"issue-of-stamps-on-16-indian-stepwells-including-6-baori-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 16 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a477ccb4f1c1bee6a8b6aab","slug":"issue-of-stamps-on-16-indian-stepwells-including-6-baori-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 16 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a477ccb4f1c1bee6a8b6aab","slug":"issue-of-stamps-on-16-indian-stepwells-including-6-baori-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 16 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a477ccb4f1c1bee6a8b6aab","slug":"issue-of-stamps-on-16-indian-stepwells-including-6-baori-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 16 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a477ccb4f1c1bee6a8b6aab","slug":"issue-of-stamps-on-16-indian-stepwells-including-6-baori-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 16 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a477ccb4f1c1bee6a8b6aab","slug":"issue-of-stamps-on-16-indian-stepwells-including-6-baori-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 16 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a477ccb4f1c1bee6a8b6aab","slug":"issue-of-stamps-on-16-indian-stepwells-including-6-baori-of-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 16 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.