Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Issue of stamps on 16 Indian stepwells including 6 baori of rajasthan
Issue of stamps on 16 Indian stepwells including 6 baori of rajasthan
1 of 7

देश की 16 बावड़ियों में ये 6 क्यों हैं खास, जिन पर जारी हुए हैं डाक टिकट

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 05:43 PM IST
केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से अभी हाल ही देश की 16 प्राचीन बावड़ियों पर डाक टिकट जारी किए गए हैं। इनमें 6 बावड़ियां राजस्थान से ताल्लुक रखती हैं। यहां सबसे पहले बात करते हैं राजस्थान में दौसा के पास स्थित आभानेरी की चांद बावड़ी की। इसे भूल-भुलैया वाली बावड़ी भी कहा जाता है। कहा जाता है कि यहां सीढ़ियां ऐसे बनी हुई हैं कि आप जिस रास्ते से नीचे जाते हैं उस रास्ते से ऊपर नहीं आ सकते। बावड़ी में 3,500 सीढ़ियां हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
chand baori rajasthan indian stepwells

Recommended

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim weight going down regularly
Chandigarh

127 दिन से जेल में रह रहे राम रहीम का वो सच आया सामने, सोचा भी न होगा

30 दिसंबर 2017

Jagdeep singh malik commits suicide in jail, was killed three childrens
Chandigarh

कोई नहीं लेना चाहता इस शख्स का शव, मां और पत्नी भी नहीं, गुनाह ही ऐसा किया

30 दिसंबर 2017

story of sexual harassment of girls in Lucknow madarsa
Lucknow

‘ऑफिस और किचन में बुलाकर करते हैं गलत काम', पढ़िये मदरसे की पीड़ित छात्राओं की आपबीती

30 दिसंबर 2017

Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's new avatar
Chandigarh

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, अब ये करने को हुआ मजबूर

30 दिसंबर 2017

girls are being ​sexually harassed in madarsa
Lucknow

लखनऊ के मदरसे में घिनौनी हरकतें: कारी कर रहा था यौन शोषण, छुड़ाई गईं 51 छात्राएं

30 दिसंबर 2017

More in City & states

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

30 दिसंबर 2017

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
Delhi NCR

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

28 दिसंबर 2017

Himachal Cabinet Ministers Portfolio
Shimla

हिमाचल में मंत्रियों को बांटे विभाग, नए चेहरों को दी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

30 दिसंबर 2017

good news for employees who has PF account
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट रखने वालों का दिल खुश कर देगी यह खबर, अब मिलेगा बड़ा फायदा

29 दिसंबर 2017

film actress suhasi dhami in lucknow
Lucknow

जब '42 साल की वेदिका' के प्यार में पागल हो गया 24 साल का ये युवक

28 दिसंबर 2017

youth will not get government job
Dehradun

भाजपा के मंत्री ने किया एलान, कहा अब युवाओं को नहीं मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी

30 दिसंबर 2017

In new year 2018 horoscope shani dev bad effect on zodiac
Dehradun

2018 में इन राशियों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी करेंगे शनिदेव, जानें आपकी राशि पर कैसा रहेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

good news for sbi account holder
Dehradun

SBI में खाता है तो खुशखबरी लेकर आएगा यह फैसला, इस योजना में होगा बड़ा फायदा

30 दिसंबर 2017

Aadhaar card procedure will change in uttarakhand
Dehradun

बदलने वाला है अब आपका 'आधार' नहीं पता चला है तो जरूर पढ़ लीजिए यह खबर

29 दिसंबर 2017

all indian banks will provide door step services to customers
Chandigarh

देश भर के बैंक 1 जनवरी से देंगे ये खास सुविधा, देखिए जल्दी से फायदा उठाइए

26 दिसंबर 2017

sukanya samriddhi yojna bank account by name of daughter
Chandigarh

ये खाता खुलवाकर हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, करोड़पति बन जाएंगे, पर एक शर्त है

26 दिसंबर 2017

fall in temperature of lucknow
Lucknow

सर्दी के और सितम के लिए हो जाइए तैयार, कोहरा और बर्फीली हवा से नहीं मिलेगी निजात

30 दिसंबर 2017

all banks will give door service to customers from 01 january
Dehradun

नए साल में सभी बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को देने जा रहे ये खास सुविधा, जान लेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

29 दिसंबर 2017

nagmani and nagraj in latu devta temple mysterious story
Dehradun

भारत के इस मंदिर में है अदभुत मणि, नाग देवता आज भी करते हैं इसकी रक्षा, तस्वीरों में देखिए...

30 दिसंबर 2017

rbi and uidai new rule for bank account holders about aadhaar
Dehradun

आधार देकर बैंक खाता खुलवाने वालों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

29 दिसंबर 2017

bjp and congress are getting ready for important by poll in rajasthan
Jaipur

कांग्रेस के पैंतरे में फंसी भाजपा, मजबूरी में बना सकती है इन्हें प्रत्याशी

30 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.