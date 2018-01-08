बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5331c34f1c1bd2178b59c6","slug":"rajasthan-jhunjhunu-tension-arises-after-a-man-put-fire-in-the-air","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
इस शांत जगह का रातों-रात बदला नजारा, यूं बन गया पुलिस छावनी
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 02:31 PM IST
रातों-रात एक शांत कस्बा छावनी में तब्दील हो गया। एक मेले के मैदान पर ऐसा हंगामा हुआ कि शहर बंद करने की नौबत आ गई। कानून बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस को आगे आना पड़ा। मामला झुंझनूं जिले के शांत उदयपुरवाटी कस्बे का है। रविवार रात सरकारी स्कूल के खेल मैदान में लगे हेंडीक्राफ्ट मेले में हुए उपद्रव के बाद सोमवार को कस्बे के बाजार बंद रहे। सुबह होते ही एक पक्ष के लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए। पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रैली निकाली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5331c34f1c1bd2178b59c6","slug":"rajasthan-jhunjhunu-tension-arises-after-a-man-put-fire-in-the-air","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a5331c34f1c1bd2178b59c6","slug":"rajasthan-jhunjhunu-tension-arises-after-a-man-put-fire-in-the-air","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a5331c34f1c1bd2178b59c6","slug":"rajasthan-jhunjhunu-tension-arises-after-a-man-put-fire-in-the-air","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a5331c34f1c1bd2178b59c6","slug":"rajasthan-jhunjhunu-tension-arises-after-a-man-put-fire-in-the-air","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5a5331c34f1c1bd2178b59c6","slug":"rajasthan-jhunjhunu-tension-arises-after-a-man-put-fire-in-the-air","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.