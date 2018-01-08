Download App
rajasthan Jhunjhunu- tension arises after a man put fire in the air

इस शांत जगह का रातों-रात बदला नजारा, यूं बन गया पुलिस छावनी

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 02:31 PM IST
rajasthan Jhunjhunu- tension arises after a man put fire in the air
1 of 5
रातों-रात एक शांत कस्बा छावनी में तब्दील हो गया। एक मेले के मैदान पर ऐसा हंगामा हुआ कि शहर बंद करने की नौबत आ गई। कानून बनाए रखने के लिए पुलिस को आगे आना पड़ा। मामला झुंझनूं जिले के शांत उदयपुरवाटी कस्बे का है। रविवार रात सरकारी स्कूल के खेल मैदान में लगे हेंडीक्राफ्ट मेले में हुए उपद्रव के बाद सोमवार को कस्बे के बाजार बंद रहे। सुबह होते ही एक पक्ष के लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए। पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रैली निकाली।

 
rajasthan crime jhunjhunu news rajasthan police
