शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   India News ›   big and important news stories of 11th August updates on amar ujala

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 07:18 AM IST
big news
1 of 7
big news - फोटो : amar ujala
हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। हमारी आंखों के सामने से कई सारी खबरें गुजरती हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर असर पड़ता है...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, हजारों छात्रों को सेलेक्ट करा चुके फैकल्टी लेंगे कक्षाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
amar ujala top 5 news morning news top 5 news today latest news big news big news today coronavirus updates

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 अगस्त 2020

Uttar Pradesh
India News

आइए इन सवालों से जानते हैं आपको कितनी है उत्तर प्रदेश के बारे में जानकारी

10 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
एलओसी
India News

क्या होता है सीजफायर, भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान बार-बार तोड़ता है ये नियम

9 अगस्त 2020

August Movement Quit India Movement top facts about the major milestone quit india movement 1942
India News

अगस्त क्रांति: भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन-1942 से जुड़े दिलचस्प तथ्य

9 अगस्त 2020

करियर से जुड़ी परेशानियों से पाएं छुटकारा , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Kundali

करियर से जुड़ी परेशानियों से पाएं छुटकारा , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

9 अगस्त 2020

एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस
India News

Kozhikode Crash: 35 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरकर एयर इंडिया विमान के हुए दो टुकड़े, देखिए हादसे की भयावह तस्वीरें

8 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

केरल में विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल हादसा: 30 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरा एयर इंडिया का विमान, तस्वीरों में देखें भयावह मंजर

8 अगस्त 2020

अगत्ती एयरपोर्ट, लक्ष्यद्वीप
India News

Kozhikode Plane Crash: सांस थामने को मजबूर कर देंगे भारत के ये सात रनवे

8 अगस्त 2020

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
Zee5 movie

#BondOfYaara: फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाइए दोस्ती की इस दमदार चौकड़ी के साथ और समझिए क्या होता है यारों का टशन
विज्ञापन
दिन की प्रमुख खबरें
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

8 अगस्त 2020

भारत में हुए पांच बड़े विमान हादसे
India News

जहन में फिर जिंदा हो गई भयावह मंजर की दर्दनाक कहानियां, ये हैं भारत में हुए पांच बड़े विमान हादसे

8 अगस्त 2020

करियर से जुड़ी परेशानियों से पाएं छुटकारा , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
Kundali

करियर से जुड़ी परेशानियों से पाएं छुटकारा , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

7 अगस्त 2020

आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

6 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या में रामलला की पोशाक
India News

रामलला को लगे न नजर, इसलिए पहनी खास पोशाक, जानें किस दिन कौन से रंग की पोशाक पहनते हैं भगवान राम 

5 अगस्त 2020

Proposed model of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir
India News

अयोध्या में रामलला का पुनर्जन्म... ट्रस्टी बोले- सदियों की आकांक्षा होगी तृप्त

5 अगस्त 2020

दीपों से सजी अयोध्या
India News

मुंह पर मास्क, दिल में रामधुन : दीवाली से पहले ही जगमग हुई अयोध्या, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2020

आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

4 अगस्त 2020

बड़ी खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

3 अगस्त 2020

आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

2 अगस्त 2020

चीन के J-20, पाक के F-16 फाइटर पर भारी अपना राफेल
India News

बेजोड़...चीन के जे-20 और पाकिस्तान के एफ-16 फाइटर पर कैसे भारी है अपना राफेल

31 जुलाई 2020

आज की खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

31 जुलाई 2020

बड़ी खबर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

30 जुलाई 2020

Rafale Fighter Jet
India News

इंतजार खत्म: दुश्मनों से सीमा की निगरानी करने को तैनात होंगे राफेल, जानें खूबियां 

29 जुलाई 2020

big news
big news - फोटो : amar ujala
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media
सचिन पायलट-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा-अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
सचिन पायलट-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा-अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
सचिन पायलट, प्रियंका गांधी एवं अन्य नेताओं के साथ
सचिन पायलट, प्रियंका गांधी एवं अन्य नेताओं के साथ - फोटो : [email protected] Pilot
नंदबाबा मंदिर, नंदगांव
नंदबाबा मंदिर, नंदगांव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Donald trump
Donald trump - फोटो : Twitter
संदीप सिंह, अंकित लोखंडे, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
संदीप सिंह, अंकित लोखंडे, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited