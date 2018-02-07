अपना शहर चुनें

हिमाचल को रेलवे के लिए मिले 422 करोड़, दायरे में होगीं इनती रेल परियोजनाएं

अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:18 PM IST
हिमाचल में रेलवे के विकास के लिए वर्ष 2018-19 के केंद्रीय बजट में 422 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है। उक्त राशि प्रस्तावित चार रेल परियोजनाओं पर खर्च होगी।  इस बजट में सबसे ज्यादा 120 करोड़ रुपये चंडीगढ़-बद्दी रेल लाइन (33.23 किमी) के लिए रखे गए हैं। इतनी ही राशि भानुपल्ली-बिलासपुर-बेरी रेलवे लाइन (63.1 किमी) के लिए दी गई है। 

हमीरपुर लोकसभा क्षेत्र से सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि हिमाचल में रेल लाइन को आपस में जोड़ने की दिशा में यह बड़ा कदम है। सांसद ने इसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल का आभार जताया है।
 
