Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   World Tourism Day 2020 special taurist place in Gorakhpur see latest image

तस्वीरें: पर्यटन का नया ठिकाना है अपना गोरखपुर, जानिए कहां घुमाने लेकर जा सकते हैं अपने अतिथि को

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 02:08 PM IST
गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थलों की तस्वीरें।
गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थलों की तस्वीरें। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विश्व पर्यटन दिवस (27 सितंबर) से पहले हम आपको उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर शहर के उन स्थानों की याद दिला रहे हैं, जहां आप कोरोना महामारी से पहले अक्सर आया करते थे। खास तौर से जब आपके मेहमान आते थे तो उनको वहां घुमाने जरूर ले जाते थे। उस समय आप फक्र से कहते थे कि कौन कहता है कि गोरखपुर में घूमने की जगहें नहीं है। कोरोना संकट के बीच आप घर में हैं। न आप कहीं जा पा रहे हैं और न ही आपके अतिथि आ पा रहे हैं। ऐसे में अमर उजाला आपको मानस पर्यटन करा रहा है। देखिए उन जगहों को जहां, कोरोना से पहले आप मौका मिलते ही पहुंच जाते थे। कोरोना से पहले आप जिन जगहों पर घूम कर आए थे, उनकी स्मृतियां भी साझा करेंगे। विश्व पर्यटन दिवस पर अमर उजाला का अभिनव आयोजन कुछ अनूठा, कुछ मनोरंजक और कोरोना काल में कुछ जीतने का मौका दे रहा है। तो फिर शुरू हो जाइए...
world tourism day 2020 marine drive tourism day exclusive taurist place in gorakhpur ramgarh tal

गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थलों की तस्वीरें।
गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थलों की तस्वीरें। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ये हैं प्रमुख धार्मिक, ऐतिहासिक, पौराणिक व प्राकृतिक स्थल।
ये हैं प्रमुख धार्मिक, ऐतिहासिक, पौराणिक व प्राकृतिक स्थल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यहां संजोयी गई है ऐतिहासिक विरासत।
यहां संजोयी गई है ऐतिहासिक विरासत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर की पहचान गीता प्रेस।
गोरखपुर की पहचान गीता प्रेस। - फोटो : गीता प्रेस
रेलवे संग्रहालय।
रेलवे संग्रहालय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कुसम्ही वन।
कुसम्ही वन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विंध्यवासिनी पार्क।
विंध्यवासिनी पार्क। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चौरीचौरा स्मारक व तरकुलहा देवी मंदिर
चौरीचौरा स्मारक व तरकुलहा देवी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विष्णु मंदिर।
विष्णु मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राजकीय बौद्ध संग्रहालय।
राजकीय बौद्ध संग्रहालय। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
