तस्वीरें: पर्यटन का नया ठिकाना है अपना गोरखपुर, जानिए कहां घुमाने लेकर जा सकते हैं अपने अतिथि को

{"_id":"5f6d90598ebc3eb58e5b1b2f","slug":"world-tourism-day-2020-special-taurist-place-in-gorakhpur-see-latest-image","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थलों की तस्वीरें।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ये हैं प्रमुख धार्मिक, ऐतिहासिक, पौराणिक व प्राकृतिक स्थल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यहां संजोयी गई है ऐतिहासिक विरासत।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर की पहचान गीता प्रेस।
- फोटो : गीता प्रेस
रेलवे संग्रहालय।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कुसम्ही वन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विंध्यवासिनी पार्क।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
चौरीचौरा स्मारक व तरकुलहा देवी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विष्णु मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राजकीय बौद्ध संग्रहालय।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।