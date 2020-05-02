शहर चुनें

दुनिया के सबसे लंबे प्लेटफॉर्म की बदली सूरत, कभी था 'यात्रियों' का बसेरा, अब इन्होंने जमाया डेरा, देखे तस्वीरें

राजन राय, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 02 May 2020 03:08 PM IST
Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur Railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विश्व के सबसे लंबे प्लेटफार्म वाला रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां लॉकडाउन के पहले एक अलग दुनिया ही बसती थी। हर जाति, धर्म और मजहब के लोगों की। भीड़-भाड़ ही जहां की पहचान थी, आज वहां ऐसा वीराना है कि कबूतरों ने उसे अपना अड्डा बना लिया है। गुंटर गूं की आवाजें और उनकी बीट से पटा प्लेटफार्म। अमर उजाला संवाददाता ने शुक्रवार दोपहर यह नजारा खुद देखा।
world longest platform ner gorakhpur gorakhpur railway station special story lockdown in gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur Railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur Railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur Railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur Railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
