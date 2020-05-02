दुनिया के सबसे लंबे प्लेटफॉर्म की बदली सूरत, कभी था 'यात्रियों' का बसेरा, अब इन्होंने जमाया डेरा, देखे तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5ead2d5da4c8924bbc7b6fc5","slug":"world-longest-platform-ner-gorakhpur-railway-station-special-story-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0925\u093e '\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Railway station
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ead2d5da4c8924bbc7b6fc5","slug":"world-longest-platform-ner-gorakhpur-railway-station-special-story-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0925\u093e '\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Railway station
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5ead2d5da4c8924bbc7b6fc5","slug":"world-longest-platform-ner-gorakhpur-railway-station-special-story-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0925\u093e '\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Railway station
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ead2d5da4c8924bbc7b6fc5","slug":"world-longest-platform-ner-gorakhpur-railway-station-special-story-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0925\u093e '\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Gorakhpur Railway station
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ead2d5da4c8924bbc7b6fc5","slug":"world-longest-platform-ner-gorakhpur-railway-station-special-story-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0925\u093e '\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला