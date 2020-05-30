शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   when Mahatma gandhi visited Ghughli railway station for Freedom at Maharajganj

अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ जंग छेड़ने के लिए यहां पड़े थे 'बापू' के कदम, स्वागत में उमड़े थे हजारों लोग

संजय कुमार पांडेय, महराजगंज।, Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 11:00 AM IST
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महराजगंज के तराई की माटी से राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी का गहरा नाता था। महराजगंज में जब बापू के चरण घुघली रेलवे स्टेशन पर पड़े थे, उस वक्त उनके स्वागत के लिए हजारों की संख्या में लोग उमड़ पड़े थे।
mahatma gandhi bapu freedom fighters ghughli railway station railway station latest maharajganj news

MaharajGanj news
महात्मा गांधी
