Weather update today Changes in weather patterns after come monsoon more rain in June in gorakhpur basti mandal

Weather update: गोरखपुर-बस्ती मंडल में जून में मेहरबान हुआ मानसून, झूम के बरसा पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 09:53 AM IST
weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर- बस्ती मंडल में मानसून पूरी तरह सक्रिय हो गया है। सोमवार की सुबह से ही झमाझम बारिस शुरू हो गई। शहर के कई इलाकों में पानी भर गया। वहीं बाहर आने-जाने वाले लोगों को परेशानी भी झेलनी पड़ी।
weather update monsoon in india rainfall rain in india rainy season weather forecast imd indian meteorological department india news in hindi latest india news updates

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
weather news
weather news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
