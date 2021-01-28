सर्दी का सितमः बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, जानिए कब खुलेगा मौसम

{"_id":"60129275d8d79f726a762c06","slug":"weather-forecast-in-up-gorakhpur-weather-news-update-heavy-cold-due-to-icy-wind","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e\u0903 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0920\u093f\u0920\u0941\u0930\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड के मौसम में भी गोरखनाथ मेले में दिखा लोगों का उत्साह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ठंड का मौसम।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।