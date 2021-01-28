विज्ञापन
सर्दी का सितमः बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, जानिए कब खुलेगा मौसम

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 04:01 PM IST
ठंड के मौसम में भी गोरखनाथ मेले में दिखा लोगों का उत्साह।
ठंड के मौसम में भी गोरखनाथ मेले में दिखा लोगों का उत्साह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पश्चिमी हिमालय में हो रही बारिश और बर्फबारी की वजह से मैदानी इलाकों में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। गुरुवार को गोरखपुर जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 8.4 डिग्री रहने के बावजूद चार डिग्री जैसी ठंड का एहसास हुआ। ठंड के कारण लोग अपने घरों में दुबके रहे। दोपहर में थोड़ी देर के लिए हल्की धूप खिली लेकिन गलन बरकरार रही।
