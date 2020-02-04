बैंकों का बड़ा नियम डाकघर में लागू, बचत खाता है तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, वरना जुर्माना तय है

{"_id":"5e39799b8ebc3ee5fa05cb9c","slug":"very-important-information-regarding-saving-account-post-office-all-consumers-must-read-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942, \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u092f \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डाकघर में लोगों की लगी भीड़।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला