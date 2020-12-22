शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Uttar Pradesh First Wetland Ramgarh Tal of Gorakhpur

यूपी का पहला वेटलैंड बना रामगढ़ताल, अब इसकी खूबसूरती में लगेगा चार चांद, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 10:20 AM IST
रामगढ़ताल।
1 of 7
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल यूपी का पहला वेटलैंड होगा। अब निर्धारित दायरे में आवास, व्यावसायिक कांप्लेक्स बनाने या उद्योग स्थापित करने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। इसका गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। ताल के आसपास 28 स्थानों पर वेटलैंड है। हर जगह निर्माण का क्षेत्रफल अलग-अलग तय किया गया है। ऐसे में रामगढ़ ताल की खूबसूरती और बढ़ जाएगी।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल। (सीएम योगी की फाइल फोटो)
रामगढ़ताल। (सीएम योगी की फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : राजेश कुमार
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल)
यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
