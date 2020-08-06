शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Two people died due to drowning in pond at Maharajganj

यूपी: देर रात तालाब में मछली पकड़ने गए तीन लोग पानी में डूबे, दो की मौत, एक की तलाश जारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 02:42 PM IST
MaharajGanj news
1 of 5
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के महराजगंज जिले के बढ़ुई ताल में बुधवार की रात में मछली निकालने तीन लोग पानी में डूब गए। देर रात तक तीनों घर नहीं पहुंचे तो परिजन परेशान हो गए। इस दौरान रात में ही तेज आंधी के साथ बारिश भी शुरू हो गई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
people died drowning in pond two people died maharajganj news heavy rain in maharajganj

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur crime news
Gorakhpur

पंचायत में मुलाकात के बाद प्रेमी युगल ने की थी शादी, नहीं पता था मिलेगी ऐसी 'दर्दनाक' मौत

6 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur crime news
Gorakhpur

यहां प्रेमी युगल ने मंदिर में की थी शादी, अब पति पत्नी की फावड़े से काट कर हुई हत्या

6 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन ट्रायल
Gorakhpur

CoronaVirus Vaccine: जिन वालंटियरों पर हुआ है कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल, अब उनकी सेहत की होगी जांच

6 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

दिवाली के रूप में मनाया गया श्रीराम मंदिर का भूमि पूजन, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा रहा शहर का नजारा

6 अगस्त 2020

आज ही जानें अपना शुभ रंग, लकी कलर कैलकुलेटर के माध्यम से
lucky color

आज ही जानें अपना शुभ रंग, लकी कलर कैलकुलेटर के माध्यम से
गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर ब्रह्मलीन महंत दिग्विजय नाथ, महंत अवैद्यनाथ, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

राम जन्म भूमि से गोरक्षपीठ का है गहरा नाता, इन महंतों ने निभाई है खास भूमिका

6 अगस्त 2020

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
Lucknow

राममंदिर पर प्रियंका गांधी के रुख ने कर दिया हैरान, राजीव गांधी के कारण विहिप को मिला था मौका

6 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गुंजन और सूर्यांशी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

दोहरा हत्याकांडः चार बार हुई पंचायत, नहीं सुधरा पति, पत्नी-बेटी की हत्याओं के बाद खौफनाक था घर का नजारा

6 अगस्त 2020

Mussoorie historian has Lord Rama 300-year-old birth Kundali and handwritten Panchang of Tulsidas's time
Dehradun

इनके पास है भगवान राम की 300 साल पुरानी जन्मपत्री और तुलसीदास के समय की हस्तलिखित पंचाग

6 अगस्त 2020

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
विज्ञापन
PM Modi looked like a yajman in Ayodhya yatra.
Lucknow

भूमिपूजन पर सुनहरा कुर्ता, सफेद धोती पहनकर यजमान की तरह दिखे पीएम मोदी, ये संदेश देने में रहे कामयाब

6 अगस्त 2020

अयोध्या भूमिपूजन की खुशी में पूरे देश में जले दीये
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या में भूमिपूजन और दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सजा राम दरबार, शंखनाद और दीपोत्सव से जगमगाए शहर

6 अगस्त 2020

आज ही जानें अपना शुभ रंग, लकी कलर कैलकुलेटर के माध्यम से
lucky color

आज ही जानें अपना शुभ रंग, लकी कलर कैलकुलेटर के माध्यम से
विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: सु्प्रीम कोर्ट की जांच समिति ने एफआईआर और पीएम रिपोर्ट सहित अब तक की कार्रवाई का ब्योरा मांगा

6 अगस्त 2020

आगरा में हुई बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

मौसमः सूखा बीता सावन, अब भादों से उम्मीद, ताजनगरी में कम बरसे बदरा

6 अगस्त 2020

मनोज सिन्हा
Jammu

मनोज सिन्हा होंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर के नए उपराज्यपाल, पढ़ें सिन्हा का सफरनामा जिसमें है 2017 का वो किस्सा

6 अगस्त 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ महंत अवैद्यनाथ। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस महंत ने 'राम जन्मभूमि' को लेकर पूरे देश में चलाया आंदोलन, अब इनके शिष्य निभा रहे हैं खास भूमिका

6 अगस्त 2020

राम मंदिर
Gorakhpur

विहिप ने ऐसे मनाया राम जन्मभूमि पूजन का उत्सव, तस्वीरों में शहर का नया रंग

6 अगस्त 2020

राजा मान सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Agra

राजा मान सिंह हत्याकांडः सजा काट रहे तीन दोषी बीमार, जेल अस्पताल में भर्ती

6 अगस्त 2020

मास्टरमाइंड पुष्पेंद्र
Agra

फर्जी शिक्षिका प्रकरणः मास्टर माइंड की रिमांड नहीं ले सकी सोरों पुलिस, दाखिल करेगी अर्जी

6 अगस्त 2020

राजीव और रिंकी के फाइल फोटो
Agra

एक जिद से हुआ प्रेम कहानी का दुखद अंत, छह महीने पहले हुई थी शादी, अधूरा रह गया वादा...

6 अगस्त 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर मथुरा
Agra

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा का बना रहे हैं प्लान तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, डीएम ने जारी किए निर्देश

6 अगस्त 2020

दीपों से जगमग हुआ श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

जय श्रीराम के जयकारों से गूंजी कान्हा की नगरी, दीपों से जगमग हुआ श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान

6 अगस्त 2020

मुस्लिमों ने बांटी मिठाई, हिंदूवादी संगठनों ने चलाई आतिशबाजी
Agra

आसमान में गूंजा श्रीराम का उद्घोष, मंदिर जगमगाए, घरों में दीप जलाए, मुस्लिमों ने बांटी मिठाई

6 अगस्त 2020

श्री राम मंदिर अयोध्या: ब्रज में मनाया गया उत्सव
Agra

Ram Mandir: राम के रंग में रंगी कृष्ण की नगरी, राधा का गांव भी सराबोर, बृषभान कुंड में नौका पर रामायण पाठ

6 अगस्त 2020

MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
MaharajGanj news
MaharajGanj news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited