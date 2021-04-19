बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   two brothers died due to corona third still fighting with disease in Gorakhpur

कोरोना का कहर: 12 दिन में छीन ली कोरोना ने दो भाइयों की जिंदगी, तीसरा लड़ रहा मौत से जंग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Mon, 19 Apr 2021 02:30 PM IST
गोरखपुर में शवदाह गृह में संक्रमित का शव लाया गया।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर में शवदाह गृह में संक्रमित का शव लाया गया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में लगातार कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। इससे प्रशासन की नींद हराम हो गई है। वहीं अब गोरखपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मृतकों की संख्या भी लगातार बढ़ रही है।
 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur two brothers died corona death कोरोना वायरस brothers died due to corona gorakhpur corona news latest corona update in gorakhpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

गोरखपुर में शवदाह गृह में संक्रमित का शव लाया गया।
गोरखपुर में शवदाह गृह में संक्रमित का शव लाया गया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस।
कोरोना वायरस। - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI
कोरोना वायरस।
कोरोना वायरस। - फोटो : पीटीआई
कोरोना वायरस।
कोरोना वायरस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X