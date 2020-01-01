शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में यातायात इंतजाम धड़ाम, जाम में ही मना न्यू ईयर

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 10:29 PM IST
घंटो तक लगा रहा जाम।
घंटो तक लगा रहा जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के जश्न में शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था धड़ाम हो गई। यातायात पुलिस के सारे इंतजाम फेल हो गए। जाम का आलम यह था कि कई ऐसे लोग भी थे जो जाम में फंसे और गाड़ी में ही उनका नया साल मना। क्योंकि जाम देखकर वह घर लौटने में ही भलाई समझे। पैडलेगंज से मोहद्दीपुर, कूड़ाघाट रोड पर जो भी गया, जाम में घंटों फंसने से परेशान हुए। दो किलोमीटर का सफर तय करने में भी लोगों को दो से तीन घंटे तक का समय लग गया। यह हाल तब था जब एक दिन पहले ही रूट डायवर्जन किया गया था और पुलिस भी चौराहों पर मौजूद थी।
नए साल का जश्न मनाते लोग।
राखी
Tourist Return from Auli After New year Celebration Long Traffic jam due to Snowfall
BJP MP Ravi Kishan cremated his father in Varanasi
Gorakhpur weather Broke 40 year record in 2019
new year gorakhpur
BJP MP Ravi kishan father dies in varanasi side story
New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
गंगा में बोटिंग का आनंद लेते लोग
bhajan singer murder
नए साल पर जश्न मनाते लोग।
बांके बिहारी मंदिर पर उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़
bhajan singer murder
होटल में जमकर थिरके कदम
happy new year 2020: first day people visit in temple and tourist place
नए साल का कश्मीर में जश्न
bhajan singer murder
recruitment in HPU shimla 305 posts of associate professor and assistant professor
घंटो तक लगा रहा जाम।
घंटो तक लगा रहा जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पैडलेगंज से मोहद्दीपुर तक जाम।
पैडलेगंज से मोहद्दीपुर तक जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छात्रसंघ चौराहे पर रात तक लगा रहा जाम।
छात्रसंघ चौराहे पर रात तक लगा रहा जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के पहले दिन लगा रहा घंटो तक जाम।
नए साल के पहले दिन लगा रहा घंटो तक जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऑरियन मॉल के बाहर लगा रहा जाम।
ऑरियन मॉल के बाहर लगा रहा जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
