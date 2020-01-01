गोरखपुर में यातायात इंतजाम धड़ाम, जाम में ही मना न्यू ईयर

{"_id":"5e0cd0088ebc3e881c6b9c17","slug":"traffic-jam-police-fail-at-new-year-2020-celebration-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घंटो तक लगा रहा जाम।
पैडलेगंज से मोहद्दीपुर तक जाम।
छात्रसंघ चौराहे पर रात तक लगा रहा जाम।
नए साल के पहले दिन लगा रहा घंटो तक जाम।
ऑरियन मॉल के बाहर लगा रहा जाम।
