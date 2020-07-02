शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   tomato 80 rupees and potato 30 rupees kg sold in Wholesale market in gorakhpur

तेल की बढ़ी कीमतों का सब्जियों पर दिखने लगा असर, 'लाल' हुआ टमाटर, आलू ने भी दिखाए 'तेवर'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 02 Jul 2020 12:46 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 5
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में लगातार हो रही वृद्धि का असर बाहर से आने वाली सब्जियों पर दिखने लगा है। फुटकर मंडियों में टमाटर के दाम 70 से 80 रुपये तो वहीं आलू के दाम 30 से 32 रुपये किलो हो गए हैं।
