गोरखपुर में खिली धूप के बाद सड़कों पर दिखा ऐसा नजारा, यहां देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e09b5e88ebc3e8816338bf7","slug":"sunrise-after-heavy-cold-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दूर-दूर से घूमने आए लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ घूमते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड में चाय का आनंद लेती युवतियां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छोटे बच्चों ने भी मस्ती।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धूप की वजह से लोग मौज-मस्ती करते हुए नजर आए।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला