दुनियाभर में पहुंच चुकी है गोरखपुर की ये खास पुस्तक, जानिए कब शुरू हुआ था इसका प्रकाशन

vivek shukla
अविनाश श्रीवास्तव, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 02:34 PM IST
गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस से प्रकाशित श्रीमद्भागवत गीता के बाद सबसे अधिक मांग किसी पुस्तक की है, तो वह है हनुमान चालीसा। गीता प्रेस से अब तक प्रकाशित 9.53 करोड़ से अधिक हनुमान चालीसा दुनिया भर में पहुंच चुकी है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
हनुमान चालीसा।
हनुमान चालीसा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
