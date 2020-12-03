शहर चुनें
इस मंदिर में रखी है भगवान बुद्ध की 5वीं शताब्दी की प्रतिमा, दर्शन के लिए विदेशों से आते हैं लोग

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कुशीनगर।, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 03:16 PM IST
lord buddha
lord buddha - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
भगवान बुद्ध की महापरिनिर्वाण स्थली कुशीनगर में खुदाई के दौरान भगवान बुद्ध की जो प्रतिमा मिली थी, वह पांचवीं शताब्दी की मानी जाती है। इस लेटी प्रतिमा की सबसे बड़ी विशेषता यह है कि अलग-अलग स्थान से देखने पर प्रतिमा के मुख की स्थिति भी भिन्न-भिन्न नजर आती है। अब इस प्रतिमा को संरक्षित रखने के लिए चारों तरफ से टफन ग्लास लगाया गया है जिससे कि कोई इसे स्पर्श न कर सके। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
city & states gorakhpur kushinagar uttar pradesh fifth century statue statue of lord buddha गौतम बुद्ध buddha in kushinagar lord buddha महात्मा बुद्ध buddha mahaparinirvana

lord buddha
lord buddha
lord buddha
kushinagar news
lord buddha
