तस्वीरें: 80 साल पहले देश के पहले प्रधानमंत्री की यहां हुई थी गिरफ्तारी, नेहरू पार्क के नाम से हुआ था भव्य निर्माण

{"_id":"60042c1d38158619302b6d8e","slug":"special-story-of-first-president-of-india-pt-jawaharlal-nehru-park-in-gorakhpur-changed-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेहरू पार्क गोरखपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"60042c1d38158619302b6d8e","slug":"special-story-of-first-president-of-india-pt-jawaharlal-nehru-park-in-gorakhpur-changed-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेहरू पार्क गोरखपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"60042c1d38158619302b6d8e","slug":"special-story-of-first-president-of-india-pt-jawaharlal-nehru-park-in-gorakhpur-changed-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेहरू पार्क गोरखपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"60042c1d38158619302b6d8e","slug":"special-story-of-first-president-of-india-pt-jawaharlal-nehru-park-in-gorakhpur-changed-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेहरू पार्क गोरखपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"60042c1d38158619302b6d8e","slug":"special-story-of-first-president-of-india-pt-jawaharlal-nehru-park-in-gorakhpur-changed-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 80 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092d\u0935\u094d\u092f \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नेहरू पार्क गोरखपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।