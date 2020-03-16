शहर चुनें

कोरोना से बचने के लिए ईदगाह में पढ़ी गई नमाज, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे मांगी गई सलामती की दुआ

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, कुशीनगर।, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 05:40 PM IST
नमाज अदा करते लोग।
नमाज अदा करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में कोरोना वायरस से निजात पाने के लिए एक गांव में नमाज अदा की गई। इस विशेष नमाज में देश दुनिया की सलामती की दुआ की गई। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
नमाज अदा करते लोग।
नमाज अदा करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar news
Kushinagar news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar news
Kushinagar news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar news
Kushinagar news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Kushinagar news
Kushinagar news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
