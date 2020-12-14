शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   SP leaders detained while doing Facebook live for Farmer protest support

फेसबुक लाइव करते हिरासत में लिए गए सपा नेता, वीडियो में सरकार की कर रहे थे निंदा, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 08:24 PM IST
sp workers protest
1 of 8
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर किसानों के समर्थन में सोमवार को नगर निगम में धरना देने से पहले ही समाजवादी पार्टी के कई नेताओं को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। इस दौरान कुछ जगहों पर खूब ड्रामा भी देखने को मिला जो दिनभर पुलिस महकमे से लेकर आम जन तक चर्चा का विषय बना रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh sp workers rally rally peasant movement किसान आंदोलन agricultural law agricultural law protest kishan andolan कृषि कानून

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

भगवान राम और माता सीता।
Gorakhpur

जानिए किस दिन हुआ था भगवान राम और सीता का विवाह, ऐसे मनाया जाता है उत्सव

14 दिसंबर 2020

रोते-बिलखते परिजन व घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

पोते की मौत पर फफक कर रो पड़ी दादी, बोली- 'बहू को क्या मुंह दिखाऊंगी'

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
किसान आंदोलन: मैनपुरी में सपा का प्रदर्शन
Agra

Farmers Protest: मैनपुरी में सपा और किसान नेता समेत 301 प्रदर्शनकारी गिरफ्तार

14 दिसंबर 2020

jairam cabinet
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 200 से ज्यादा पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, टीसीपी से बाहर होंगे ये गांव, जानें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

14 दिसंबर 2020

निःशुल्क जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें अपने विवाह के शुभ योग
Kundali

निःशुल्क जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें अपने विवाह के शुभ योग
कार की सीट के नीचे पड़े 500-500 के नोट
Agra

बबूल के पेड़ से 500-500 के नोटों की बारिश, बटोरने को दौडे़ लोग, बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sp workers protest
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फेसबुक लाइव करते समय सपा नेता हुए गिरफ्तार।
फेसबुक लाइव करते समय सपा नेता हुए गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
sp workers protest
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
sp workers protest
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
sp workers protest
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
sp workers protest
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
sp workers protest
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
sp workers protest
sp workers protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X