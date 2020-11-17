यूपी: यहां दो मासूमों सहित छह लोगों का शव देख कांप उठे पुलिस के हाथ, कराह और चीख से सहम गए लोग

{"_id":"5fb34fb68ebc3e9bc919ab51","slug":"six-people-died-in-big-accident-at-up-siddharthnagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
हादसे के बाद घायलों का हाल जानने अस्पताल में पहुंचे डीएम और एसपी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।(इनसेट में मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।