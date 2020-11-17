शहर चुनें
यूपी: यहां दो मासूमों सहित छह लोगों का शव देख कांप उठे पुलिस के हाथ, कराह और चीख से सहम गए लोग

श्याम सुंदर तिवारी, सिद्धार्थनगर।, Updated Tue, 17 Nov 2020 09:51 AM IST
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा।
सिद्धार्थनगर में सड़क हादसा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के सिद्धार्थनगर जिले में सोमवार की भोर में सदर थानाक्षेत्र के नौगढ़-बर्डपुर मार्ग पर स्थित बढ़या गांव के पास एक कार पुलिया से टकरा गई। हादसे में कार सवार छह लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि चार अन्य जख्मी हो गए। सभी लोग सिवान (बिहार) स्थित मैरवा धाम में मुंडन कराने के लिए जा रहे थे। इस दौरान घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने वाला हर शख्स चीख और खून के छींटे को देखकर सहम गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़े पूरा मामला...
