गोरखपुर में संत मोरारी बापू ने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"600aaa7b6c6ed21d63400ec6","slug":"sant-morari-bapu-visit-in-gorakhnath-temple-latest-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e-\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे संत मोरारी बापू।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
