गोरखपुर में संत मोरारी बापू ने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 22 Jan 2021 05:04 PM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे संत मोरारी बापू।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे संत मोरारी बापू। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
संत मोरारी बापू शुक्रवार को गोरखपुर पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पहुंचकर बाबा गोरखनाथ के दर्शन पूजन किए। दिव्य ज्योति के दर्शन भी किए। इसके बाद मंदिर से जुड़े संत-महात्माओं से मुलाकात की।
city & states gorakhpur गोरखनाथ मंदिर gorakhpur news मोरारी बापू gorakhpur mmorari bapu kushinagar news today morari bapu katha

