शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Corona Vaccination news update BRD chief and CMO got vaccinated on second day Vaccination

कोरोना वैक्सिनेशन के दूसरे चरण में बीआरडी प्राचार्य और सीएमओ को लगा टीका, तस्वीरों में देखें इनका उत्साह

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 22 Jan 2021 03:49 PM IST
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन।
1 of 6
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे दिन बड़ी संख्या में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण हुआ। बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. गणेश कुमार और सीएमओ डॉ. सुधाकर पांडेय ने अलग-अलग केंद्रों पर वैक्सीन लगवाई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur corona vaccine corona vaccination vaccination second day gorakhpur news gorakhpur latest news corna in gorakhpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

जानिए यूपी के इस मठ की कहानी, जहां संत से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री तक का सफर कर चुके हैं लोग

22 जनवरी 2021

घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।(इनसेट में मृतकों की फाइल फोटो)
Deoria

संतान का चेहरा देखने से पहले ही पिता की उठ गई अर्थी, पत्नी बोली- कैसे करेंगे इसकी परवरिश

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
ZEE 5 Black widows

Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
गौरव हालदार पुलिस के साथ
Noida

गौरव हालदार की आरोपी करते थे पिटाई, खाने के बाद देते थे नशे का इंजेक्शन, महिला डॉक्टर ने बिछाया था प्रेम जाल

22 जनवरी 2021

घाट बाजार में रैली
Chamoli

Uttarakhand : सड़क के लिए 49 दिन से चल रहा आंदोलन हुआ उग्र, विशाल रैली में महिला आंदोलनकारियों ने दिखाया जोश, तस्वीरें

22 जनवरी 2021

क्या एक सुखद वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए कुंडली मिलान आवश्यक हैं ?
Astrology

क्या एक सुखद वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए कुंडली मिलान आवश्यक हैं ?
पुलिस और सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने बढ़ाई सतर्कता
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः गणतंत्र दिवस पर आतंकी हमले की आशंका, सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क, पुलिस गश्त भी बढ़ाई गई

22 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वैक्सीनेशन के बाद सर्टिफिकेट दिखाते बीआरडी के प्राचार्य व सीएमओ।
वैक्सीनेशन के बाद सर्टिफिकेट दिखाते बीआरडी के प्राचार्य व सीएमओ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान निरीक्षण करते कमिश्नर।
गोरखपुर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान निरीक्षण करते कमिश्नर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X