Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Roadways bus running on the road suring onlock 1.0 in gorakhpur

अनलॉक 1.0: ढाई महीने बाद आम लोगों को मिली राहत, सरपट दौड़ी रोडवेज बसें

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 03:03 PM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अनलॉक एक की सुबह लोगों के लिए राहत लेकर आई। लगभग ढाई महीने बाद सोमवार को सुबह आठ बजे गोरखपुर परिक्षेत्र से रोडवेज बसों का संचालन एक बार फिर पहले की तरह शुरू हो गया। बसों को जिन रूटों पर सवारियां मिली उन रूटों पर रोडवेज बसें सवारियों को लेकर दौड़ पड़ी। इस दौरान यात्रियों के चेहरों पर ढाई महीने बाद बस से सफर करने की खुशी साफ देखने को मिली।

 
roadways bus start bus gorakhpur roadways bus bus station gorakhpur bus station gorakhpur news latset goraqkhpur news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
