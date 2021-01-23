विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Ramgarh Tal Will developed as world class tourist center

विश्व स्तरीय पर्यटन केंद्र के रूप में विकसित होगा गोरखपुर का यह स्थान, खूबसूरत होगा इसका नजारा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 01:19 PM IST
रामगढ़ताल।
1 of 5
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर के रामगढ़ताल को विश्व स्तरीय पर्यटन केंद्र के तौर पर विकसित करने के लिए गोरखपुर विकास प्राधिकरण (जीडीए) ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दीं हैं। ताल को और सुंदर बनाने के लिए प्राधिकरण कंसलटेंसी फर्म की मदद लेगा। इसके लिए रिक्वेस्ट फॉर प्रपोजल (आरएफपी) जारी कर दी गई है। फर्में 17 फरवरी तक आवेदन कर सकती हैं और 27 फरवरी को प्री बिड मीटिंग (बोली से पहले की बैठक) जीडीए सभागार में बुलाई गई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur nauka vihar gorakhpur news gorakhpur news in hindi ramgarh tal रामगढ़ ताल गोरखपुर

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दयालबाग शिक्षण संस्थान (डीईआई) का 39वां दीक्षांत समारोह
Agra

डीईआई का दीक्षांत समारोह: पदक पाकर चमके मेधावियों के चेहरे, छात्राओं ने फिर मारी बाजी

23 जनवरी 2021

सुभाष चंद्र बोस
Dehradun

सुभाष चंद्र बोस जयंती 2021 : नेताजी ने तीन माह दर्शन महाविद्यालय में किया था प्रवास, जाते समय दे गए थे एक खास चीज

23 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
ZEE 5

POISON SEASON 2 on ZEE5: अपराध के आसमान पर निकला नया आफताब, थ्रिलर की ये रोशनी दिल खुश कर देगी
बठिंडा में किसानों ने भाजपा नेता के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी।
Punjab

भाजपा नेता के विरोध में किसानों-पुलिस के बीच धक्कामुक्की, कड़ी सुरक्षा में निकले नेता जी   

23 जनवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन
Dehradun

Kisan Andolan in Uttarakhand : राजभवन कूच के लिए निकले किसान, बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ी, छावनी में तब्दील हुई राजधानी

23 जनवरी 2021

कुंभ 2021- कराएं दीपदान व महायज्ञ, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
Puja

कुंभ 2021- कराएं दीपदान व महायज्ञ, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी
पुलिस ने किसानों को देहरादून जाने से रोका।
Saharanpur

सहारनपुर में जिद पर अड़े हैं किसान, समझाने पहुंचे अफसर, तस्वीरों में देखें मौके का हाल

23 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नौका विहार पर बोटिंग का आनंद लेते शहरवासी।
नौका विहार पर बोटिंग का आनंद लेते शहरवासी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
रामगढ़ताल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X